DOWN THE MEMORY HOLE: Inside Kamala Harris’s Plan To End Cash Bail and ‘Transform The Criminal Justice System.’

The elimination of cash bail and court-ordered fines are just two ways Vice President Kamala Harris wants to “transform the criminal justice system” and “end mass incarceration,” according to a memo from her failed 2020 presidential campaign.

The memo, which is no longer available on her campaign website, describes what would be the most dramatic overhaul of how the nation confronts criminality. The “guiding principles” listed by Harris include an “end [to] mandatory minimums.”

Harris’s proposals put a spotlight on her history as one of the most left-wing lawmakers in the Senate. They also offer a preview into how she could govern as president. On the campaign trail, Harris enthusiastically supported a number of left-wing criminal justice initiatives not outlined in her plan, such as slashing the budgets of police departments and allowing convicted murderers and rapists the right to vote in federal elections.

“It is long past time to re-envision public safety by strengthening and supporting our communities and drastically limiting the number of people we expose to our criminal justice system,” the memo reads. “As president, Kamala will fundamentally transform how we approach public safety.”

Harris’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.