THE PASSWORD IS “SWORDFISH” “SELFLESS:” More Media Journolisting: The ‘Selfless’ Biden Narrative.

“Nothing brings out my skepticism,” Ann Althouse wrote this morning, “like everyone using the same word.” Count me double on that, especially when the “everyone” applies to media outlets in the US and around the world.

It’s as if the Journolist has never gone away! Which it clearly hasn’t, as Ann’s screenshot demonstrates: