HUGE: Kamala Harris Receives Bipartisan Condemnation For Her Handling of the Border.
Swapping out Biden for Harris was supposed to calm jittery congressional Democrats in swing districts.
HUGE: Kamala Harris Receives Bipartisan Condemnation For Her Handling of the Border.
Swapping out Biden for Harris was supposed to calm jittery congressional Democrats in swing districts.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.