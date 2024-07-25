FAIR ENOUGH. WHEN DOES SHE START? Ocasio-Cortez to Musk: ‘Sometimes being quiet’ is ‘good for you.’
Why does so much advice from the left boil down to “shut up?”
FAIR ENOUGH. WHEN DOES SHE START? Ocasio-Cortez to Musk: ‘Sometimes being quiet’ is ‘good for you.’
Why does so much advice from the left boil down to “shut up?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.