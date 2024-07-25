NOAH ROTHMAN: The Real Reason Harris’s Time as ‘Border Czar’ Is a Political Vulnerability.

Harris’s record is a story both of incompetence and of how little faith her own allies have in her political acumen and capabilities as an executive.

Since Joe Biden announced his intention to withdraw from American public life at the end of his term, the Trump campaign and its Republican allies have focused on their new opponent’s subpar performance handling border security. The GOP’s strategy makes sense. For all the media’s efforts to revise or even erase history, Harris was, in function if not title, the Biden administration’s “border czar.” And yet, the Republican Party’s approach to this messaging campaign has so far been to frame Harris as a fully empowered functionary who nevertheless bungled her charge. In reality, the Biden administration set Harris up to fail, as a way of providing the president cover for his own dismal mishandling of the border.