GET IT RIGHT THE FIRST TIME: Ford keeps having to repair customers’ new cars and trucks. Its profit is plunging and its stock tumbled. “The company did not break out how much extra money it set aside to cover warranty expenses, but said ‘most’ of the $1.2 billion drop in operating income in the quarter came from that increased expense.”
