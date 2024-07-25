CYBER THREATS: North Korean hacker got hired by US security vendor, immediately loaded malware. “KnowBe4 said it was looking for a software engineer for its internal IT AI team. The firm hired a person who, it turns out, was from North Korea and was ‘using a valid but stolen US-based identity’ and a photo that was “enhanced” by artificial intelligence. There is now an active FBI investigation amid suspicion that the worker is what KnowBe4’s blog post called ‘an Insider Threat/Nation State Actor.'”