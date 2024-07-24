DISPATCHES FROM THE POLITBURO: Biden ‘absolutely’ sharp enough for second term, no ‘coverup’ of mental decline, White House insists.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Wednesday that President Biden remains sharp as a tack and “absolutely” could serve another four-year term — stunning journalists at her first briefing since Biden dropped his re-election campaign over concerns about his mental acuity.

“Look, he didn’t step down from campaigning or from running because he didn’t believe he can serve in a second term. That is not why,” Jean-Pierre claimed to the incredulity of the press corps.

The press secretary said the 81-year-old president’s decision to drop out Sunday and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, was in the “best interest” of the country and the Democratic Party and that viewers should “stay tuned” for a fuller explanation from Biden in an 8 p.m. Oval Office address on Wednesday.

“So today, the president believes that he is capable, fully capable of serving in the office that he currently has now and for the next 4.5 years if he wanted to?” an Associated Press journalist asked Jean-Pierre.

“Absolutely,” she said.