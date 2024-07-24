FLORIDA DEM. LIKENS CALLING VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS A ‘DEI HIRE’ TO USING THE N-WORD:

A Florida Congressman has slammed his Tennessee Republican counterpart for calling Kamala Harris a ‘DEI hire’ – saying he might as well have used the N-word.

Maxwell Frost, 27, erupted in fury after Representative Tim Burchett insisting on CNN that the vice president was not the Democratic candidate based on merit.

‘They want to call her a DEI president, or a DEI candidate. She has more experience than Trump and J.D. Vance combined, times a million, right?’ he told CNN’s Jim Acosta Tuesday.

‘She worked at the state level, she was the attorney general, she was vice president, she was a senator representing one of the largest states in the entire country.

‘And so these are just racist dog whistles. Whenever you hear DEI, I want you to think about the N-word. I want you to think about racial slurs. That’s what they actually mean,’ he concluded.