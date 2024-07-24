YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: Grant For Social Justice Org For Illegal Aliens = Widespread Child Sex Abuse. “One organization that took federal money was Austin-based Southwest Key, an organization that claims to be on the frontier of social justice, and now they’re accused of allowing wildspread child sex abuse to flourish on their watch.”
