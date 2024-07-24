‘STRUGGLE AGAINST ZIONIST REGIME:’ Masked man vows ‘rivers of blood’ at Paris Olympics.

A masked individual threatened the 2024 Paris Olympics “with rivers of blood” in a video published on social media earlier this week.

The man, clad in a shirt adorned with a Palestinian flag, stated, “In the name of God, our struggle against the Zionist regime continues.”

Addressing “the people of France” and “French president Macron,” the masked individual said, “You supported the Zionist regime in its criminal war against the people of Palestine. You provided Zionists with weapons; you helped murder our brothers and sisters, our children.”

“You invited the Zionists to the Olympic games. You will pay for what you have done!” he continued.

“Rivers of blood will flow through the streets of Paris. This day is approaching, God willing. Allah is the greatest.”