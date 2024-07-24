OH, THAT LIBERAL FASCISM:

Imagine the people being threatened weren't Jewish. Imagine they were black and the person threatening them was a white person saying he was going to do these things to black people. Imagine the speed with which the media would identify this man. https://t.co/NqJOSJ01ap — RBe (@RBPundit) July 24, 2024

Disgusting. There is no way there is not video footage of the criminals that did this. Arrest every one of them. https://t.co/WucpMk81fJ — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) July 24, 2024

Why is anti-Israeli far left partying once again like it’s 1939? How Nazi propaganda dehumanized Jews to facilitate the Holocaust. “Rats, lice, cockroaches, foxes, vultures – these are just some of the animals the Nazis used to deride and dehumanize Jews.”

Related: So what happens when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress later today? Kamala won’t be there, because “she accepted an invitation to speak at the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority’s ‘Grand Boule’ in Indianapolis. That’s clearly a much higher priority and a hotspot being watched by the entire world. And it’s not even Harris’ sorority.” But the Squad will. “Speaker Johnson has threatened to order the Sargeant at Arms to arrest any members who ‘get out of hand,'” Jazz Shaw writes. “But that’s constitutionally problematic, to say the least, so it almost certainly won’t happen. The threat might even backfire because, at least when it comes to The Squad, they would probably love nothing more than to be led away in handcuffs because of the photo op it would provide for them, along with a chance to try to bring charges against the Speaker.”