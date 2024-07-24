DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: Axios Accuses GOP of Fabricating Kamala Harris’s ‘Border Czar’ Title — 3 Years After Reporting She Was Biden’s Border Czar.

In an article published by Axios on Wednesday morning, politics reporter Stef Kight submitted that “Harris border confusion haunter her new campaign.”

“In early 2021, President Biden enlisted Vice President Kamala Harris to help with a slice of the migration issue — a move that has turned into one of the newly-presumptive presidential nominee’s first campaign headaches,” wrote Kight. “Confusion around the VP’s exact role, early media misfires and the rapidly changing regional migration crisis has made the issue a top target for the GOP trying to define their new opponent.”

She goes on to expand on the the political implications by asserting that “The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the ‘border czar’ title — which she never actually had.”

The problem for Kight is that in March 2021, she also authored an article with the headline “Biden puts Harris in charge of border crisis” and the lede “President Biden is putting Vice President Harris in charge of addressing the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, senior administration officials announced on Wednesday.”

“President Biden said during the transition, whatever the most urgent need, he would turn to the vice president,” Kight reported an administration official as saying at the time. “And today he is turning to the vice president.”

Yet another Axios article from that April, meanwhile, stated as fact that “Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar, said she would be looking at the ‘root causes’ that drive migration.”