ADIDAS HAS BEEN PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1939 AGAIN: The Olympian Self-Deception of Anti-Zionists.

It would be difficult to design a story more tailor-made for publicity even at a time when the United States is having its own Succession-like drama: A supermodel, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Olympics—as the Saturday Night Live character Stefan would say, this one’s got everything.

There’s so much to the Bella Hadid vs. Adidas story, in fact, that a deceptively minor-seeming detail goes overlooked. Yet that detail helps explain a lot about the current round of Israeli-Palestinian hostility.

First, the controversy. Adidas launched an advertising campaign for a shoe intended to be a throwback/homage to a sneaker used by athletes in the 1972 Munich Olympics. Those games will forever be under a dark cloud because that’s when eleven Israeli athletes and one West German policeman were murdered by Palestinian terrorists. (This summer’s Olympics are in Paris, where a left-wing lawmaker told Israeli athletes they weren’t welcome. France announced yesterday it will provide extra security to the Israeli team.)

Atop this questionable decision, Adidas piled a whopper: Its chosen model for the ’72 throwback shoe would be none other than Bella Hadid, a viciously anti-Israel celebrity who has used her platform to advance pro-Hamas propaganda. Adidas then apologized and said it would be revising the campaign. Then Hadid reportedly lawyered up, and Adidas apologized to Hadid. The shoe company founded by actual Nazis is very sorry to everyone involved—sorry to Bella Hadid, sorry to her critics for hiring Bella Hadid, etc.

Bella’s sister Gigi is also an Israel-hating supermodel. Their father is Mohamed Hadid, a super-rich anti-Semite of epic proportions. In addition to his Jew-hatred, Hadid has been harassing pro-Israel Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres with increasingly psychotic racist and homophobic messages. “Make sure you dress as KKK to hide that ugly gray colored face of yours,” he wrote in one. In another, he suggested Torres “get a job as bouncer at gay bar.” Another published by the New York Post: “You are just unusual Black and colorful mouth for Israeli and AIPAC and looking for payday of over 500K.”