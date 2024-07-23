GREAT MOMENTS IN GASLIGHTING:

CNN's Dana Bash attempted to rebut claims that Kamala Harris is now, or ever has been, the "Border Czar." Regardless of the title, she was tasked with "stemming the flow" of illegal crossings and she failed spectacularly. Receipts 👇 pic.twitter.com/S2lrBY1L3C — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 23, 2024

Flashback:

In a statement Friday announcing that Roberta Jacobson, Biden’s border czar who has played a key role in the Northern Triangle, would be stepping down, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the vice president would continue “overseeing a whole-of-government approach,” appearing to contradict the narrow scope of her role that officials had been insisting on all week.

—An April 10th, 2021 NBC News article headlined, “Confusion clouds Harris immigration role,” but that passage above sounds like she was being promoted as being awfully “czar-adjacent” to me.