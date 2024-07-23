BOB MENENDEZ (D-NJ) WILL RESIGN FROM SENATE, AVOIDING AN UGLY, INTRAPARTY BATTLE: Menendez “told members of his staff on Tuesday that he planned to resign from Congress in late August, bowing to intense pressure from Democratic colleagues who had urged him to step down or risk expulsion from the Senate after his federal bribery conviction.”
