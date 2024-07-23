ED MORRISSEY: Did Democrats Conduct a ‘Palace Coup?’

Besides all of this, a palace coup plot has to have a rational plan in place for alternative leadership. Are we to believe that Democrats did all of this just to have Kamala Harris as their new nominee? Seriously? A Harris nomination was what Democrats hoped to avoid, as Dump Biden leaders made plain with their talk about an “open process” at the convention. That fell apart because of the Kamala Conundrum, but also because none of the suggested candidates to succeed Biden wanted to get their skirts dirty in this process.

This wasn’t a palace coup. It was a panic-induced Abandon Ship! that left the captain on board to sink after he torpedoed his own vessel. That’s not to say that the ousting of Biden isn’t a smelly, corrupt action; it clearly is, and the chaos it unleashed did real damage to the body politic. And for that matter, their years-long conspiracy to cover up Biden’s increasing senility did far worse damage and should destroy their credibility for a generation or more. But to call this a palace coup is to give the hair-tearing panic merchants far too much credit.