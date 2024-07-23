July 23, 2024

OUR TWO-TIER JUSTICE SYSTEM: Prosecutors drop charges filed by Northwestern police against educators involved in campus encampment. The Northwestern employees were charged with obstructing police, months after the encampment came down. Now the cases have been dismissed. This sort of thing is going on in Democrat-controlled jurisdictions all over the country. You are free to violate the law so long as you are doing for a cause the far left supports…

