THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY COULD BE INCREASING EXPONENTIALLY: Anti-Israel Radicals Are ‘Hopeful’ Kamala Will Cast Aside the Jewish State. They Have Plenty of Reasons To Be.

Anti-Israel radicals who resigned their government posts over President Joe Biden’s support for Israel are betting on Vice President Kamala Harris to adopt more hardline policies toward the Jewish state. It’s a good bet: Harris throughout her vice presidency touted her public opposition to Israel’s war on Hamas and praised campus protesters who have violently harassed Jews.

Harris, who is on track to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee following Joe Biden’s departure from the race, was among the first administration officials to chastise Israel for its conduct during the war. In December, just two months after Hamas slaughtered more than 1,200 Jews, Harris publicly broke with Biden’s support for Israel, saying the Jewish state had killed “too many innocent Palestinians” and “must do more to protect innocent civilians.”

Since that time, the vice president has repeatedly thrown her support behind anti-Israel protesters in America, saying they show “exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza.” Such comments are driving “optimism” among anti-Israel elements in the Democratic Party, according to reports, with several administration officials who resigned over Biden’s support for Israel expressing hope that a Harris presidency will bring about a break in U.S. relations with the Jewish state.