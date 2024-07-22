July 22, 2024

JOHN GILL CALLS INTO KAMALA CAMPAIGN EVENT: Slurring, raspy Biden calls in to Kamala Harris’ first visit to campaign headquarters: ‘I love you!’

Interesting gaffe by Kamala: “It is so good to hear our President’s voice. Joe, I know you’re still on the reco… on the call… and we’ve been talking everyday…”

As America’s Newspaper of Record notes, “America Just Kinda Curious If President Alive.”

Is it too much to ask for a photograph with Biden holding a copy of today’s issue of the New York Times?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): A friend writes: “There’s nothing normal about this, and we should not be coerced into pretending there is.”

Posted at 8:14 pm by Ed Driscoll