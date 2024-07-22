JOHN GILL CALLS INTO KAMALA CAMPAIGN EVENT: Slurring, raspy Biden calls in to Kamala Harris’ first visit to campaign headquarters: ‘I love you!’

🚨 Biden (allegedly) calls in to his former campaign HQ before Kamala speaks: "I know yesterday's news was surprising" pic.twitter.com/qZODLao6UW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

Interesting gaffe by Kamala: “It is so good to hear our President’s voice. Joe, I know you’re still on the reco… on the call… and we’ve been talking everyday…”

No, I don't think that was AI or fake or whatever. This whole situation is just super weird. The first time he's spoken since his announcement and it's on the phone to a campaign rally where he just kinda rushes past it? That's weird! — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 22, 2024

As America’s Newspaper of Record notes, “America Just Kinda Curious If President Alive.”

Is it too much to ask for a photograph with Biden holding a copy of today’s issue of the New York Times?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): A friend writes: “There’s nothing normal about this, and we should not be coerced into pretending there is.”