FROM “RIDIN’ WITH BIDEN” TO “NETFLIX AND CHILL WITH DOCTOR JILL”: Biden cancels nine trips, extends Delaware stay after dropping out of 2024 race.
Kamala is the acting president now but without any of those messy 25th Amendment necessities.
FROM “RIDIN’ WITH BIDEN” TO “NETFLIX AND CHILL WITH DOCTOR JILL”: Biden cancels nine trips, extends Delaware stay after dropping out of 2024 race.
Kamala is the acting president now but without any of those messy 25th Amendment necessities.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.