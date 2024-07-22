BUT CAN IT RUN CRYSIS? New quantum computer smashes ‘quantum supremacy’ record by a factor of 100 — and it consumes 30,000 times less power. “Using the new 56-qubit H2-1 computer, scientists at quantum computing company Quantinuum ran various experiments to benchmark the machine’s performance levels and the quality of the qubits used. They published their results June 4 in a study uploaded to the preprint database arXiv. The study has not been peer-reviewed yet.”