COURTESY OF THE SAME ELITES WHO CHATTER INCESSANTLY AT US ABOUT “SUSTAINABILITY”: Interest Payments on US National Debt Will Shatter $1,140,000,000,000 This Year – Eating 76% of All Income Taxes Collected. “The economist also reports that interest on the national debt was the single biggest expense for the government in June, far outrunning other critical public services, and the Treasury expects it will break the $1.14 trillion level this fiscal year.”