HMM:

We're only starting to dig into the cover-up of Biden's cognitive decline. Everyone knows Kamala Harris is going to be under the microscope. But key to the cover-up was Kim Cheatle. Look at her record (detailed below), and it's clear she was hired to help conceal from the… pic.twitter.com/Q9uHlhgm0E — Joel Mowbray (@joelmowbray) July 22, 2024

This bit stands out:

The Bidens forged such a bond with @POTUS’s personal doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor. Per terrific reporting by @SchreckReports, O’Connor became close, personal friends with the Bidens during the Obama administration, and he even pursued business together with James Biden. Everyone serious understands that Dr. O’Connor’s rosy pronouncements about Biden’s health were central to the cover-up of Biden’s rapidly detoriating condition. Now, it is time to ask these questions about what Cheatle was expected to help cover up.

The Secret Service has been covering for presidential peccadillos and extracurricular activities since at least JFK. But the health of the president’s brain is a much more serious issue, and the public has the right to know how involved the Service was under Cheatle in covering it up.