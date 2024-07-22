THE TRUTH HURTS:

Donald Trump was: -Impeached

-Banned from all social media

-Threatened with ballot removal

-Indicted

-Arrested

-Convicted

-Shot And Joe Biden is the one who dropped out. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 22, 2024

The Most Powerful Man in the World™ got ousted by an 84-year-old member of Congress because democracy. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 22, 2024

I’m so old, I remember when Joe Biden was going to restore our precious norms. Instead, he helped usher in a world where “Black Swan event” has lost all meaning.