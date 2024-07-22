THE TRUTH HURTS:
Donald Trump was:
-Impeached
-Banned from all social media
-Threatened with ballot removal
-Indicted
-Arrested
-Convicted
-Shot
And Joe Biden is the one who dropped out.
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 22, 2024
Related:
The Most Powerful Man in the World™ got ousted by an 84-year-old member of Congress because democracy.
— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 22, 2024
I’m so old, I remember when Joe Biden was going to restore our precious norms. Instead, he helped usher in a world where “Black Swan event” has lost all meaning.