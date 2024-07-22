IT’S OFFICIAL: Nobody Wants to Run Against Trump. “Privately, Hochul, Newsom, et al., must be fuming. If Biden had dropped out last summer, as the semi-invalid should have, there could have been a real primary. Instead, the Cabal rigged the game for Biden, and now they’re stuck with Harris.”
