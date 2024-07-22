WOEING: More bad news for Boeing defense on the horizon.
Boeing’s defense business will take a fresh charge on the Air Force One program this quarter as the company works through major challenges while building the presidential jets, the division’s head said on Sunday.
Expect continued bleeding when Boeing reports its financial standing in its second-quarter earnings call next week as it goes “through some more challenges on the fixed-price development programs,” Ted Colbert, CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, told reporters during a briefing in London ahead of the Farnborough Air Show.
Colbert said the second-quarter results will resemble those of last year’s third quarter—when the defense division took nearly $1 billion in losses. The second-quarter charges will be from a mix of Boeing’s big fixed-price development programs and “continued operational challenges,” he said.
Those third-quarter losses included $482 million from the much-delayed effort to produce two VC-25B presidential jets, which so far has cost the company more than $2 billion. Their delivery date has slipped from this year to at least 2027 and 2028.
Also: Boeing and NASA engineers have wrapped up ground tests on the Starliner thruster. “Engineers from Boeing and NASA have spent much of the last month running ground tests on a Starliner Reaction Control System (RCS) thruster to get a better idea of what went wrong during the active Starliner’s flight in early June, and they finally wrapped up this past week. In its latest update, Boeing said the teams were able to replicate the thrust degradation Starliner experienced and are now reviewing all the data. But the date of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams’ return is still uncertain — NASA and Boeing said only that they’ll be making the trip ‘in the coming weeks.'”
Wilmore and Williams are on Day 46 of their planned weeklong stay on the ISS.