WOEING: More bad news for Boeing defense on the horizon.

Boeing’s defense business will take a fresh charge on the Air Force One program this quarter as the company works through major challenges while building the presidential jets, the division’s head said on Sunday.

Expect continued bleeding when Boeing reports its financial standing in its second-quarter earnings call next week as it goes “through some more challenges on the fixed-price development programs,” Ted Colbert, CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, told reporters during a briefing in London ahead of the Farnborough Air Show.

Colbert said the second-quarter results will resemble those of last year’s third quarter—when the defense division took nearly $1 billion in losses. The second-quarter charges will be from a mix of Boeing’s big fixed-price development programs and “continued operational challenges,” he said.

Those third-quarter losses included $482 million from the much-delayed effort to produce two VC-25B presidential jets, which so far has cost the company more than $2 billion. Their delivery date has slipped from this year to at least 2027 and 2028.