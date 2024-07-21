REMINDER: THIS IS THE MOMENT HARRIS’S 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN DIED.
I feel compelled to share this once again …
There’s a reason Obama hasn’t endorsed her. pic.twitter.com/oAyazcbzHt
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 21, 2024
REMINDER: THIS IS THE MOMENT HARRIS’S 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN DIED.
I feel compelled to share this once again …
There’s a reason Obama hasn’t endorsed her. pic.twitter.com/oAyazcbzHt
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 21, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.