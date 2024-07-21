GOOD. SHE SHOULD HAVE RESIGNED A WEEK AGO: First congressional Democrat calls for Secret Service director to resign. “Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) called on Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle to ‘resign immediately’ Saturday, citing ‘unacceptable operational failures’ in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Trump.”
