FROM THE HOME OFFICE INSIDE THE BIDENBUNKER: Narrative Buster: Top Ten Reasons Biden Will Fly to Hawaii This Month.

So the celebrity fundraisers haven’t come to an end for Biden. The AP reports that Biden has fundraisers still scheduled for every day of the month, starting on Monday. Will those be as lucrative as the bash that George Clooney hosted and where Barack Obama appeared?Probably not, but contrary to reports, Dem big-ticket donors aren’t locking the checkbooks in their Maseratis either.

This supports what I have said all along. All Biden has to do is ride out the next three weeks and the Dump Biden movement will collapse. If he’s still raising money, and if Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez still support him, Biden has no reason to get out … unless he and Democrats and the entire Protection Racket Media are willing to admit that he’s senile and has been for the past two-plus years at the very least. And then admit their complicity in a conspiracy to cover up that fact and defraud the American public.

Until then, Democrats are stuck with Biden, and will shortly return to the gaslighting of the last two-plus years. The media will crank up the Republicans Pounce®! and Cheap Fakes! narratives. But no one will forget that the emperor’s new clothes were a scam and that they’ve seen Biden naked.