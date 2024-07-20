MATT MARGOLIS: It Looks Like Kamala’s Call with Democrat Donors Was a Disaster.
According to the New York Times, the call included roughly 300 donors, and “several listeners said they found the meeting overall to be of little value and even, at times, condescending, believing that the message ignored donors’ legitimate concerns about the Biden-led ticket.”
Kamala Harris reportedly spoke for just over five minutes via video, focused on criticizing Donald Trump for his convention speech, and tried to link him to Project 2025. She only briefly mentioned Joe Biden but did not take questions. Harris emphasized that Trump’s speech was a distraction from his record and the significance of the election. While some listeners found her delivery strong, it did little to reassure them.
In fact, some seemed to find the entire call insulting.
After the call, one group that had promoted it in advance apologized to its members for having done so.
“Not surprisingly, there was no news generated on this call, and instead, it was a pitch for donors to continue to invest in groups on the ground who are working to defeat Donald Trump,” read an email from Corridor Partners, which advises donors focused on climate issues. “The vice president spoke very briefly and encouraged us all to keep working hard to win in November.”
The email, which was viewed by The New York Times, added, “The call was not productive, and we wanted to apologize to each of you who joined for sharing that invitation.”
But the Washingtonian is assuring their leftist readers that the transition from Biden to Harris will be surprisingly seamless: Kamala Harris Takes Over Biden’s Favorite Activity: Eating Ice Cream. The VP made a visit to Tyra Banks’s new pop-up in Woodley Park.
The Country is in crisis, the President has COVID and Kamala is in Tyra’s ice cream shop? pic.twitter.com/0emEkLqnXK
— Tom Chestnut (@tom_chestnut) July 19, 2024