Flashbacks:
● The Wall Street Journal’s story about Biden’s mental acuity suffers from glaring problems.
—CNN’s Oliver Darcy, June 6th, 2024.
● Biden’s doctor says there are no new concerns with the president’s health and he remains fit to serve.
—CNN, February 28th, 2024.
● Biden remains ‘healthy’ and ‘vigorous,’ his physician says.
—CNN, February 16th, 2023.
● Biden deemed ‘fit to successfully execute the duties of the president’ after first physical in office.
—CNN, November 19th, 2021.
● Republicans keep trying to make Biden’s mental capacity an issue.
—CNN’s Chris Cillizza, August 19th, 2021.
● Joe Biden is ‘healthy, vigorous,’ his doctor says in summary of medical history.
—CNN, December 17th, 2019.
● Erin Burnett: Trump and Fox News pushing baseless claim about Biden’s health.
—CNN clip at YouTube, June 11th, 2019.