July 19, 2024

HELTER STELTER:

Flashbacks:

The Wall Street Journal’s story about Biden’s mental acuity suffers from glaring problems.

—CNN’s Oliver Darcy, June 6th, 2024.

Biden’s doctor says there are no new concerns with the president’s health and he remains fit to serve.

—CNN, February 28th, 2024.

Biden remains ‘healthy’ and ‘vigorous,’ his physician says.

—CNN, February 16th, 2023.

Biden deemed ‘fit to successfully execute the duties of the president’ after first physical in office.

—CNN, November 19th, 2021.

Republicans keep trying to make Biden’s mental capacity an issue.

—CNN’s Chris  Cillizza, August 19th, 2021.

Joe Biden is ‘healthy, vigorous,’ his doctor says in summary of medical history.

—CNN, December 17th, 2019.

Erin Burnett: Trump and Fox News pushing baseless claim about Biden’s health.

—CNN clip at YouTube, June 11th, 2019.

