BUNKERTIME: “Don’t watch cable news:” Biden campaign tries to rally staff.

President Biden’s campaign chair convened an all-staff call Friday and urged staffers to tune out news coverage that has focused on whether Biden will be pushed aside as the Democratic nominee, according to a recording of the call obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The call is the latest example of Biden campaign leadership working to turn around the low morale among staffers in the aftermath of Biden’s debate.