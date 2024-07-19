BUNKERTIME: “Don’t watch cable news:” Biden campaign tries to rally staff.
President Biden’s campaign chair convened an all-staff call Friday and urged staffers to tune out news coverage that has focused on whether Biden will be pushed aside as the Democratic nominee, according to a recording of the call obtained by Axios.
Why it matters: The call is the latest example of Biden campaign leadership working to turn around the low morale among staffers in the aftermath of Biden’s debate.
“Don’t watch cable news all the time,” chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told staff at the campaign and the Democratic National Committee.
“That is not the real world. The real world is the voters that are standing with us, the delegates that are with us, and we’re going to weather this because of this organization.”
As with Team Obama, the Biden administration’s whole method of governing has been to survive from one news cycle to the next. It’s entirely built around how it appears on the evening news and the Sunday chat shows. To reach their “don’t watch cable news, that’s not the real world” phase, when creating those falsehoods have been the simulacrum they’ve spent four years trying to program, is a sign of how deeply out of touch Biden’s inner circle has become.