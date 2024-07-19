July 19, 2024

IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE I USED A WINDOWS MACHINE SO I DON’T KNOW IF HE’S OVERSELLING THE LOGISTICAL HURDLES, BUT THIS CERTAINLY DOESN’T LOOK GOOD:

More:

Every affected computer needs to be rebooted in fail mode and have a driver manually removed.

Most corporate computers given to employees don’t let users do this themselves. Even if they could, imagine every single double-digit IQ wagie trying to handle a moderately complex task when many don’t even know what a file is anymore.

I can’t stress enough the scale of this happening.

This should give you some indication of the scale:

Mac and Linux are fine alternatives and often have a lower TCO.

Posted at 10:42 am by Stephen Green