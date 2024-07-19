IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE I USED A WINDOWS MACHINE SO I DON’T KNOW IF HE’S OVERSELLING THE LOGISTICAL HURDLES, BUT THIS CERTAINLY DOESN’T LOOK GOOD:

I don't think you guys fully grasp how big this is. Around a billion computers are bricked worldwide, mostly corporate ones. This isn't just an online service going down for a few hours. Every affected computer needs to be rebooted in fail mode and have a driver manually… pic.twitter.com/khHe4edchB — Ray (@raymo_g) July 19, 2024

More:

Every affected computer needs to be rebooted in fail mode and have a driver manually removed. Most corporate computers given to employees don’t let users do this themselves. Even if they could, imagine every single double-digit IQ wagie trying to handle a moderately complex task when many don’t even know what a file is anymore. I can’t stress enough the scale of this happening.

This should give you some indication of the scale:

12-hour timelapse of American Airlines, Delta, and United plane traffic after what was likely the biggest IT outage in history forced a nationwide ground stop of the three airlines. pic.twitter.com/wwcQeiEtVe — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 19, 2024

Mac and Linux are fine alternatives and often have a lower TCO.