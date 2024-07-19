TANSTAAFL: Cost of Colorado’s free school meals program is ‘out of control.’

When Colorado voters approved “Healthy School Meals for All” two years ago, organizers behind the ballot initiative estimated the program would cost $115 million in its first year.

The actual costs significantly exceeded that — $166 million — leaving state lawmakers scrambling with the financial fallout.

“I don’t know why the costs have gotten so out of control,” said state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, who serves on both the legislature’s appropriations and Joint Budget Committee.