KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: RNC 2024 Wrap — Donald Trump the Elder Statesman Has Entered the Chat. “Trump’s sotto voce, conversational tone was perfect, and a counter to the angry maniac that the commies in the mainstream media like to portray him as. He was the adult in the room at a time when the Republic desperately needs that. His recounting of the assassination attempt provided yet another deeply emotional moment at this convention.”