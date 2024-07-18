HMM: ‘It’s a Bitcoin Play’: Mark Cuban Says Silicon Valley’s Embrace of Trump Revolves Around Crypto. “Under Trump, who appears to be ahead of President Joe Biden, the stage is set for inflation and uncertainty about the role of the U.S. in geopolitics, Cuban said. ‘You can’t align the stars any better for a BTC price acceleration,’ he wrote.”

“Trump will cause inflation” is a bit of MSN-DNC deflection that cropped up everywhere a couple of weeks ago — remember the Journolist? — and shows no signs of abating.