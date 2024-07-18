IF HE SURVIVES THE WEEKEND, HE PROBABLY SURVIVES: Source close to Biden pushes back on calls for him to step aside.

A source close to Biden is blaming senior Democratic leaders for “[giving] us Donald Trump,” as calls for Biden to step aside grow.

“Can we all just remember for a minute that these same people who are trying to push Joe Biden out are the same people who literally gave us all Donald Trump? In 2015, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer pushed Biden aside in favor of Hillary; they were wrong then, and they are wrong now,” the source told NBC News.

The source pointed to polling in the 2016 election that found Hillary Clinton leading by as much as 9 points.

“How did all this work out for everyone in 2016? Perhaps we should learn a few lessons from 2016; one of them is polls are BS, just ask Sec. Clinton. And two, maybe, just maybe, Joe Biden is more in touch with actual Americans than Obama-Pelosi-Schumer?” the source added.

That is unusually blunt language representing the views of the people closest to Biden, who are increasingly frustrated with the lack of loyalty from party leaders. It shows that the scars of 2015, when Biden felt pushed aside by Obama in favor of Clinton, are still showing.