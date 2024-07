EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

BREAKING: NEFSA obtained an exclusive photo Monday night of the broken offshore wind turbine that has Nantucket beaches closed during the height of summer – Vineyard Wind claimed the turbine blade was still mostly intact. pic.twitter.com/gkAYrISwew — NE Fishermen's Stewardship Assoc. (@fishstewardship) July 18, 2024

Plus: “The Biden admin rushed approval for wind farms off the shores of Nantucket to meet their climate goals.”