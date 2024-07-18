HE’S FINE: Biden Forgets Name of His DefSec, Calls Him ‘the Black Man’ in Dumpster-Fire Interview.
The best part didn’t make the headline. Biden was being interviewed by BET.
HE’S FINE: Biden Forgets Name of His DefSec, Calls Him ‘the Black Man’ in Dumpster-Fire Interview.
The best part didn’t make the headline. Biden was being interviewed by BET.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.