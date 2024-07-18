IT MIGHT BE ALMOST TIME TO RETIRE MY BIDEN CAMPAIGN COLLAPSE TRACKER: Will Biden Choose Medically Assisted Political Suicide?

Canada’s progressives created Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) — a euthanasia program that they promised was just for really very quite sick people who were in a lot of pain and had no hope of recovery. Since then, MAID has been expanded to include turning the lights off, forever, for people suffering from depression, poverty, and the heartache of halitosis.

I MAID up that last one (heh) but the first two have happened.

America’s progressives — ie, Democrats — introduced this week their own euthanasia program called Medically Assisted Political Suicide (MAPS). Unlike MAID, MAPS is narrowly targeted. It’s aimed at just one man, actually. One Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.