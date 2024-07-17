JIM TREACHER: Now We’ve Got Ear Truthers.

Now we know why Luke Skywalker vanished. He was kidnapped by BlueAnon.

Hamill makes a good point, though: Trump didn’t need that bandage on his ear before he was nearly murdered at a rally.

When Hamill alludes to the bandage being “not needed prior to tonight,” he’s referring to another element of the Ear Truther conspiracy theory: “Buh-buh-but Trump went golfing the next day!”

Well, no he didn’t. If you see a picture or video of Trump golfing, and somebody says it was taken the day after the assassination attempt, either they’re lying or they’ve fallen for a lie. (My pal Damin Toell has done a great job debunking this lunacy.)

It’s very important to a certain segment of Americans — let’s call them “Democrats” — to try to debunk the idea that Trump was almost assassinated.

Because that would make him a victim. And there’s nobody in the world liberals value more than a victim.

But how could that be? He’s Literally Hitler!

So this triggers cognitive dissonance inside their tiny little brains, and they need to find some way to relieve it. They go online and find somebody saying what they need to hear, and it makes them feel better, and they pass it on to other morons.