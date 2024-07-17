JIM TREACHER: Now We’ve Got Ear Truthers.
Now we know why Luke Skywalker vanished. He was kidnapped by BlueAnon.
Hamill makes a good point, though: Trump didn’t need that bandage on his ear before he was nearly murdered at a rally.
When Hamill alludes to the bandage being “not needed prior to tonight,” he’s referring to another element of the Ear Truther conspiracy theory: “Buh-buh-but Trump went golfing the next day!”
Well, no he didn’t. If you see a picture or video of Trump golfing, and somebody says it was taken the day after the assassination attempt, either they’re lying or they’ve fallen for a lie. (My pal Damin Toell has done a great job debunking this lunacy.)
It’s very important to a certain segment of Americans — let’s call them “Democrats” — to try to debunk the idea that Trump was almost assassinated.
Because that would make him a victim. And there’s nobody in the world liberals value more than a victim.
But how could that be? He’s Literally Hitler!
So this triggers cognitive dissonance inside their tiny little brains, and they need to find some way to relieve it. They go online and find somebody saying what they need to hear, and it makes them feel better, and they pass it on to other morons.
Including former GOP chairman Michael Steele, who is now a classic “Republican who never votes for other Republicans” talking head on MSNBC: MSNBC Pushes Debunked Conspiracy Theory that Trump Wasn’t Shot, Glass.
Despite the graphic photographic evidence from different angles showing former President Trump was missing chunks of his right ear after being shot in the head during a failed assassination attempt over the weekend, MSNBC host Michael Steele wasted oxygen during the network’s coverage of Night Two of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday to spew debunked fringe conspiracy theories claiming Trump wasn’t actually hit by a bullet.
“Where I am at this point, it’s been three days, going on four…and yet, we have not received a medical report from the hospital nor have we received a medical report from the campaign or from the Trump organization about the extent of the damage to his ear,” he decried.
Steele, who’s not a ballistics expert nor was he pro-gun rights in any meaningful way, bloviated about how “If he was shot by a high-caliber bullet, there should probably be very little ear there. And so we would like to know that.”
* * * * * * * *
He went on to falsely speculate that Trump may not have even been hit by a bullet: “Was it caused by a bullet as opposed to some reports from those on the scene, other reporters, saying that it was actually shards of glass from the teleprompter itself, not the bullet?”
One of the liberal media’s favorite fact-checkers, Snopes even debunked the nonsense Steele was peddling. “The assertion that glass, not a bullet, caused the injury is undercut by the fact that photographs show no damage to the teleprompters allegedly hit to produce the broken glass, by a New York Times photograph capturing a bullet passing by Trump’s ear,” they wrote. They cited Getty Images used by USA Today to show that both teleprompters were completely intact.
As Treacher writes, “even if Trump was hit by a piece of glass that was struck by a bullet, not the bullet itself, wouldn’t that mean… somebody shot a bullet at him?”
But then Steele himself is a minor player in the road to Trump: He sat by passively in 2009 while then-CNN host D. L. Hughley said that John McCain supporters ‘literally look like Nazi Germany,’ and in 2022, Steele called MAGA Republicans “lice, fleas, and blood-sucking ticks.”