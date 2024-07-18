KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Night 3 of the RNC Was Sheer Political Perfection. “Last night, the Republican National Committee did something I’ve never seen the GOP elite do: It orchestrated a convention agenda that was focused on regular American voters and not the Republican power players.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.