SCOTT PINSKER: After Surviving an Assassin’s Bullet: GOP Campaign Lessons from the ‘Silver Bullet.’ “If the key objective is to win in November, then the simplest path is to just give voters what they want. Don’t overanalyze it. Don’t overthink it. Just regurgitate it. And when you do, don’t tell voters what to think; simply set up the argument so they can reach the conclusion on their own.”