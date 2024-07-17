BIDENOMICS EXPLAINED IN ONE CHART:

US Consumer Sentiment has nosedived to its lowest point of the year and is at levels which in the past have been associated with recessions or bear markets. Unprecedented to see such a strong stock market (S&P 500 +20% YTD, 38 all-time highs) coincide with such a low reading. pic.twitter.com/FvC2Vwcl58

— Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) July 17, 2024