THIS ISN’T WHERE I EVER HOPED WE’D BE BUT IT IS WHERE WE ARE:

There’s some controversy about this because it’s unpleasant. But here’s the thing. We’re betraying our own powerless people if we don’t use the power we have to protect them by making the side that imposed these new rules feel the costs. We have tried reason. We have tried… https://t.co/PTrfP4CYII — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 17, 2024

More:

We have tried reason. We have tried appeals to simple justice. They have failed. Now we need to apply punishment. They need to know there is a cost to this. If we fail to impose a cost on them for doing this because doing so is unpleasant, we have betrayed our own people and left them exposed. The left will not stop unless it has reason to. This is reason to. Sometimes you have to be stern.

Indeed.