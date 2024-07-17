RNC NIGHT TWO:
● House Leaders Make the Case for Another Trump Term.
● DeSantis Torches the Left in RNC Speech.
● A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her Son Due to Biden’s Open Border.
● Convention Video: Ramaswamy Champions American Exceptionalism.
● DeSantis and Haley Unite behind Former Rival at Convention as Trump Solidifies GOP Takeover.
● Lara Trump caps night two with harrowing account of watching assassination attempt against father-in-law: ‘Nothing prepares you for a moment like that.’