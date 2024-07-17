July 17, 2024

RNC NIGHT TWO:

House Leaders Make the Case for Another Trump Term.
DeSantis Torches the Left in RNC Speech.
A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her Son Due to Biden’s Open Border.
Convention Video: Ramaswamy Champions American Exceptionalism.
DeSantis and Haley Unite behind Former Rival at Convention as Trump Solidifies GOP Takeover.
Lara Trump caps night two with harrowing account of watching assassination attempt against father-in-law: ‘Nothing prepares you for a moment like that.’

