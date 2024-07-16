A JOE DIVIDED AGAINST ITSELF CANNOT STAND! Or: Dispatches From The Intersection Of “The Rent Is Too Damn High!” Guy And The Trunalimunumaprzure! Guy:

Joe Biden announces that he’s going to ban rent increases of more than $55 nationwide. I think he means 5%, which he also can’t do, but he legit can’t read his teleprompter. Elder abuse: pic.twitter.com/7wvKmEWE9U — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 16, 2024

Duane Patterson posits that there may be a third option at play here: “Where does the $55 dollar number come from? It most certainly was not on the teleprompter, so what neuron fired in Biden’s head to cause him to say it? Is Joe Biden a closet Sammy Hagar fan?”