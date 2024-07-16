July 16, 2024

A JOE DIVIDED AGAINST ITSELF CANNOT STAND! Or: Dispatches From The Intersection Of “The Rent Is Too Damn High!” Guy And The Trunalimunumaprzure! Guy:

Duane Patterson posits that there may be a third option at play here: “Where does the $55 dollar number come from? It most certainly was not on the teleprompter, so what neuron fired in Biden’s head to cause him to say it? Is Joe Biden a closet Sammy Hagar fan?”

Posted at 8:14 pm by Ed Driscoll