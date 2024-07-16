NO ONE COULD HAVE PREDICTED THIS, EXCEPT FOR ANYONE WHO HAS PAID THE SLIGHTEST ATTENTION TO HOW THE PALESTINIAN POLITICAL CLASS CONSISTENTLY BEHAVES: In fact, rampant corruption and lack of concern for ordinary Palestinians is why Israel wrongly thought it could buy off Hamas’s leadership with Qatari money, allowing them to keep living the high life in their beachside villas. They just wildly underestimated Sinwar’s fanaticism.

