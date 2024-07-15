MARK JUDGE: Outfoxed? Martha MacCallum Grilled Me For An Hour about Brett Kavanaugh.

Many of MacCallum’s questions were tough, but the Fox people listened to my points, and aired them. I told them about Blasey For referring to me in her letter to Senator Feinstein as “Mark G. Judge.” Mark G. Judge is an old journalism byline of mine—no one calls me that. It indicates they were doing opposition research on me. There was the fact that, according to The New York Times, Blasey Ford has a friend who spent all summer doing oppo research once. There was the fact that Blasey Ford’s dates of when the alleged assault took place kept changing—they were trying to link me with Kavanaugh, and when the dates didn’t work they simply changed them. The entire thing was a hit. This is why one of Blasey Ford’s oldest friends, an FBI veteran who is called “Tori” in Ford’s book, cut off all contact with Ford. Tori doesn’t want to jeopardize her FBI reputation by promoting criminal activity. Getting the picture?

Still, MacCallum battled me. Most notably, she said I wasn’t saying that Brett was innocent. I tried to point out her faulty logic: if someone makes something up about you and you have no recollection of it, people can just assume you are guilty. You can put anybody anywhere. There’s no need for proof or due process. Then, as we were filming “b-roll” outside the house, I tried to prove my point. “You know, Martha,” I said as we walked side by side, “when we were inside and away from the cameras you touched me in an inappropriate way.” It was completely untrue, and judging by her reaction she wasn’t taking it seriously—she knew the point I was making, her face kind of went blank. “So how do you feel?” I said. If I could make that kind of charge and be believed, I argued, we’d be living in East Germany.